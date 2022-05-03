Government mulls Right to Buy for housing association residents

Several national newspapers reported over the weekend that ministers are considering whether to extend the policy, which was introduced under Margaret Thatcher, to the roughly 2.5 million people living in housing association properties.

It is also considering whether to allow banks to take housing benefit income into account when households are seeking a mortgage, the reports said.

This is not the first time the government has considered extending the Right to Buy – which currently applies only to council housing tenants – to housing associations.