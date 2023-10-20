Government must fund £34bn switch to heat pumps in social housing, experts say

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has urged ministers to allocate £33.8bn between 2024 and 2050 on low-carbon heat in the social housing sector and to devolve retrofit budgets to local authorities to deliver the works.

The NIC recommended that 35% of this funding should be committed by 2035.

In its latest assessment of the UK’s infrastructure published this week, the commission ruled out hydrogen as a low-carbon alternative for heating individual homes.

“Heat pumps and heat networks are the solution,” it said. “They are highly efficient, available now and being deployed rapidly in other countries.”