Government names new housing minister

He spent 16 months as deputy chair of the Conservative Party before being made a junior minister at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and a government whip a year ago. His brief at BEIS included construction.

Who is Lee Rowley? Read our analysis here

He quit his ministerial post in July along with a swathe of his colleagues in the rebellion against Mr Johnson.

He will report to new housing secretary Simon Clarke – who was appointed earlier this month – at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Mr Rowley’s responsibilities are also expected to include planning.