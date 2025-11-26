Government needs to find extra money for social housebuilding, PAC deputy chair says

The government will need to find “some extra money” for social housebuilding to meet its 1.5 million target, the deputy chair of the Public Accounts Committee has said #UKhousing

Mr Betts told attendees: “It’s pretty obvious that it’s not a magic bullet and the government’s almost certainly going to have to do more and – [chancellor] Rachel Reeves won’t like me saying this today – find some extra money for social housing.

The MP for Sheffield South East also said that Section 106 homes are “not a solution to the problem”, since these are “reliant on private developers” struggling to build enough homes.

Speaking at the HOMES UK conference on Tuesday, Clive Betts said the £39bn of funding under the 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) will only enable 30,000 homes to be built each year, when the country needs 90,000.

“On the grounds that she’s being much more flexible about what she considers to be capital investment, housing, as far as I’m concerned – and I hope the sector makes its point very strongly indeed – is an investment in the future of this country.”

For one of his “challenges” to the government, Mr Betts said: “Are you going to put more money into social housebuilding? Because I don’t think you’ll hit the 1.5 million without it.”

He also said the 1.5 million homes target is “very stretching”, but that even reaching 1.3 million or 1.4 million would be a “success”.

“I think as long as we get the numbers upwards very significantly, as long as we get to somewhere near 1.5 million, with a view to three million in the course of two parliaments, I think that will be a considerable success,” Mr Betts added.

The MP, who is a former chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee, said one of his other concerns around meeting the target is the government’s delay in publishing the housing strategy.

“I do think we’re now 25% into this parliament, to have the housing strategy still delayed is not a great place to be,” he stated.