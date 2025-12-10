Government non-disclosure agreements over new towns ‘not helpful’ for transparency, developer says

During an evidence session of the Built Environment Committee’s inquiry into new towns, Niall Bolger, a consultant and non-executive director at Belport, said the developer was not able to engage with the local community in Adlington, Cheshire, as a result of the NDA.

He gave evidence alongside Brett Leahy, executive director for environment and communities at Enfield Council, who said it was the “government’s policy” to take out NDAs ahead of the formal announcement of new towns plans in September.

Both Adlington and Enfield, north London, are among the 12 sites recommended in the New Towns Taskforce report, which has been welcomed by the government.

Mr Leahy said Enfield Council is currently working on a six-month technical review and hopes to achieve designation in May and “spades in the ground this parliamentary term”.

The committee heard that Belport owns 82% of the land within the designated area for Adlington, and that the developer has a “determination” to be the “long-term stewards for the land”, working alongside a development corporation or other “appropriately designed organisation”.