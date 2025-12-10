Government non-disclosure agreements over new towns ‘not helpful’ for transparency, developer says

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A developer behind one of the proposed new towns has said being subject to a government non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was “not helpful” for community engagement.
During an evidence session of the Built Environment Committee’s inquiry into new towns, Niall Bolger, a consultant and non-executive director at Belport, said the developer was not able to engage with the local community in Adlington, Cheshire, as a result of the NDA.
He gave evidence alongside Brett Leahy, executive director for environment and communities at Enfield Council, who said it was the “government’s policy” to take out NDAs ahead of the formal announcement of new towns plans in September.
Both Adlington and Enfield, north London, are among the 12 sites recommended in the New Towns Taskforce report, which has been welcomed by the government.
Mr Leahy said Enfield Council is currently working on a six-month technical review and hopes to achieve designation in May and “spades in the ground this parliamentary term”.
The committee heard that Belport owns 82% of the land within the designated area for Adlington, and that the developer has a “determination” to be the “long-term stewards for the land”, working alongside a development corporation or other “appropriately designed organisation”.
On community engagement, Mr Bolger said: “Since the announcement of the New Towns Taskforce in September... about the inclusion of Adlington in the overall programme, we were able then to be more actively engaged with other stakeholders, the local authority and other agencies.
“Members of the committee will be aware that we were subject to an NDA prior to that point and we needed to make sure. Despite our desire... to engage with those organisations and agencies, we simply couldn’t do that.
“So we’ve opened that conversation with residents, wider community and stakeholders, as well as the local authority, in order that we can describe and engage them in the production of a more detailed masterplan.”
Plans to build up to 20,000 homes on greenfield land as part of a new town in Adlington have been the subject of controversy, with councillors in Cheshire East recently calling for the plan to be scrapped.
Mr Bolger told committee members that Belport was “unable to consult” with local residents because it was subject to an NDA, but that efforts were made to align the masterplanning with existing policy frameworks relevant to the local authorities.
“Now we are able to do this more openly, our masterplanners will be engaging far more with local residents, other stakeholders and businesses in the local area... in order that we can make this place as relevant and positive for the local community as we possibly can,” he added.
Mr Bolger was asked whether taking out NDAs was common practice.
In response, he said: “I understand the logic as explained by government, in terms of avoiding land speculation, that’s my understanding. And I think that’s important in the context of our current system for planning and development and regeneration.
“However, I agree with you that it’s not helpful doing things not in the open. So therefore, rectifying that has been a key concern of Belport going forward over the last few months since we’ve been able to have conversations with key organisations.”
When asked to confirm that the government took out these NDAs, Mr Leahy said: “We were all subject to that to submit. That was the government’s policy.”
Mr Bolger said they were “relieved of the non-disclosure arrangements” when the housing secretary announced the government’s plans to push ahead with new towns at the Labour Party Conference.
The committee also enquired about whether homes built as part of new towns – which must number 10,000 homes or more – should count towards local housing targets.
Ministers have previously suggested that the contribution new towns make to housing demand should be over and above local housing need, but that a decision will be made on this in due course.
Mr Leahy said Enfield Council’s position is that homes built as part of its expanded development, bringing together new towns in Chase Park and Crews Hill, will count towards its targets.
He told the committee: “Throughout the process in which we’ve been engaged for the new towns – and I appreciate the minister’s position on this – in terms of Enfield and the GLA, our position is we’re being pro-growth, we are seeking to address the key challenges for our communities, our borough and our city, and the numbers should count to our need.
“We have made that position clear to the minister, and will continue to make that position clear, because it’s a very important and valid point.”
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