Government ‘not doing enough’ to ease London’s housing costs crisis, young people say

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More than three-quarters of young people in London say the government is not doing enough for affordable home delivery in London, a new study has found.
A poll of attitudes towards the housing crisis undertaken by developer Pocket Living found that the cost of living crisis could drive more than a quarter of renters out of London in the coming years.
Of those surveyed, 77% said that the government is not helping to make London affordable as a place to live.
Almost two-thirds (64%) said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate who promises more home delivery in their constituency at the next general election.
More than half of those who plan to leave London said they feel that they have no choice but to up sticks and move elsewhere, with 71% of renters saying that soaring living costs mean they can now no longer afford a home.
Pocket Living, which delivers new homes across the capital for first-time buyers living or working in London, has surveyed more than 1,000 Londoners aged between 25 and 45 as part of an annual survey to understand the pros and cons of London living.
Of the 1,016 respondents, 30% own their own home, 60% rent and 7% live with their parents. The remaining 3% ticked either ‘other’ or ‘prefer not to say’.
Marc Vlessing, chief executive of Pocket Living, said: “London’s younger generation suffered in silence during the COVID-19 pandemic and they are now being thrown into a cost of living crisis, so it sadly comes as no surprise that more than a quarter of those who don’t own a home here are considering leaving London within the year.
“Many of those polled will have lived in London for many years, if not their entire lives, contributing to its beating heart.
“Yet a lack of genuinely affordable, high-quality homes is restricting them from buying a property in an area they love and currently call home.”
The research also found that the cost of living crisis is impacting people’s decision on whether to start a family, with almost six in 10 (59%) non-homeowners more likely to have children within the next five years if they owned their home.
Almost half (46%) of homeowners also claim that they were motivated to buy a home by their desire to have children.
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