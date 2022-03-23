Government official ‘forgot’ to issue clarification that Grenfell-style cladding was banned

He accepted that he never mentioned the issue to his superiors in the department and that no FAQ was ever published.

Asked if part of his thinking was that he had “snuck [the clause containing the phrase ‘filler material’] in under the radar” and was “now worried that somebody might ask awkward questions” about it, Mr Martin said: “No, that wasn’t my thinking at all.”

“I think I owe the inquiry candour. I think that’s the honest answer,” said Mr Martin. “It’s not an excuse, it’s a fact, we were very busy on other things at the time.”

“But I think what you tell us is you didn’t do so because, in all candour, you forgot about it,” said Mr Millett.

He said preparing such an FAQ “would have taken some work”, but “certainly wasn’t impossible”.

“I think this was a busy time for us, and I think I probably forgot about it as the honest answer,” replied Mr Martin.

“When they didn’t, as must have become apparent at some stage very soon after this, why didn’t you ask them?” asked Mr Millett.

Mr Martin said today that he was waiting to be contacted by attendees at the meeting about the FAQ after reading the meeting minutes.

The inquiry has heard the Dr Colwell never drafted an FAQ , despite repeated chasing from the CWCT.

The minutes recorded that Dr Sarah Colwell, then a senior member of the Building Research Establishment (BRE), agreed to draft an FAQ to clarify the meaning of ‘filler’ and provide it to Mr Martin, who had left the meeting before this discussion, but he did receive and read the minutes.

Asked if he “chose to ignore” the “discordant voices” because he “didn’t like the idea” that his guidance was unclear, Mr Martin said: “I didn’t choose to ignore it. It just… wasn’t something that was at the forefront of my mind.”

Mr Martin said these were not the responses he had received “on the few occasions” he discussed the issue with industry.

The inquiry saw witness statements from several attendees at the meeting who all said they did not believe the word ‘filler’ referred to the core of a composite cladding panel. One referred to the explanation as a government “construct”.

The minutes – previously obtained by Inside Housing in 2018 under the Freedom of Information Act – recorded that it is “not clear” that the words ‘filler material’ were intended to apply to this product, particularly as they are contained in a passage headed ‘insulation materials/products’ and ACM is not used as insulation.

The inquiry has previously seen that at a later meeting in March 2016, also attended by Mr Martin, the minutes stated it was agreed that Approved Document B was “poorly written and open to interpretation” on this point and needed to be redrafted.

However, Mr Martin was shown a document which showed that on 16 June 2017 – two days after the Grenfell Tower fire – he authored an “urgent” briefing for ministers which said ACM was “banned”.

He wrote that a “non-fire retardant” form of ACM would have been “in contravention of building regulations guidance” and was “effectively banned”.

This line was repeated by ministers in media interviews in the days after the fire, including by then-chancellor Philip Hammond on the BBC.

Mr Martin told the inquiry yesterday that Approved Document B did not specifically “ban” individual products and it was up to designers and building control officials to decide its specific application.

Asked how he could “reconcile” this evidence with the claim after the fire that the product was “effectively banned”, he said: “I think the term ‘banned’ was something that was being used quite widely in the senior part of the department, whether that was senior officials or ministers. And so this was a very shorthand way of talking about that.”

Mr Martin was also asked today about an exchange of emails with the National House Building Council (NHBC), the country’s largest building control inspector, also in July 2014, where he issued what he called a “friendly warning” about the use of combustible insulation on high-rise buildings.

In the email – which has been discussed with several witnesses at the inquiry previously – Mr Martin said he had been “talking to a few folk about fire safety and facades recently” and heard that combustible insulation was being used on the misunderstanding that it met the limited combustibility standard.

A senior NHBC manager replied telling him that the issue related to the use of Kingspan K15, which had a certificate from the British Board of Agrément (BBA) implying it could acceptably be used on high rises.

The manager told Mr Martin that “there is no reason to suspect” the buildings where it was installed “at risk at this time”. “It’s just the fact that testing carried out to date does not bear this out,” he wrote.

Asked why he did not issue warnings to other organisations or investigate how widely used the product was after receiving this email, Mr Martin said he thought “NHBC would have taken leadership”.

“NHBC would be able to react so much more quickly than we would. We were a tiny team. I can’t press a button and suddenly instigate a major investigation,” he said, adding that he was “very busy on another project”.

The inquiry saw he emailed his seniors in the department to notify them of the issue, writing: “If it is a problem, some blocks may need to have their cladding replaced (possibly a lot of them).”

He said he was content to “wait and see what NHBC found”, which would “give us an indication of whether this was a major problem or not”.

“And what about the people living in these blocks in the meantime? Did you think about them?” asked Mr Millett.