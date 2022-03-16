Government officials were ‘dismissive’ of Lakanal recommendations, says former senior civil servant

On Wednesday, the inquiry heard from Melanie Dawes, who served as permanent secretary of the Department for Communities and Local Government – which is now named the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – from 2015 until 2020.

When asked how the department allowed known issues with the building industry to continue in the years leading up to the Grenfell fire, Ms Dawes said there was a “failure of the overall system of oversight by the department over many decades”.

Following the Lakanal House fire, which killed six people in 2009, the department agreed to review the building regulations, however this review was repeatedly delayed and had barely begun by the time of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

When asked why the reform of building regulations was not a priority in the department, Ms Dawes, now chief executive of broadcast regulator Ofcom, said: “The department just didn’t see that it had a role of oversight of that system. It saw that its role was one of writing the rules.

“It understood that there was a role of local government to do by way of approvals and enforcement. Everything else in the middle that you do when you’re performing regulatory oversight… wasn’t, I believe, understood by the department as something that needed to be done.”

It has previously been revealed that Ms Dawes said in her witness statement that she had never heard of the Lakanal House fire until the morning of the fire at Grenfell.

Asked repeatedly about this during Wednesday’s session, Ms Dawes said she was aware of the ongoing review of the building regulations, but was “still surprised” that she was not aware of the Lakanal House fire or its connection to this review before June 2017.