Government opens £4.5bn Building Safety Fund for blocks taller than 18 metres

Unveiled by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) today, the fund is once again open for applications for buildings that are taller than 18 metres with cladding issues, as part of a wider move to make homes safer.

For blocks between 11 and 18 metres where the original developer or building owner cannot be identified or held responsible, the government said an additional scheme would be launched soon, with details published “in due course”.

It comes amid concerns over delays to the government’s existing Building Safety Fund, which was launched in March 2020 with a budget of £1bn. Two years on since the fund’s launch, many qualifying leaseholders are still waiting for payment.