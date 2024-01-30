As part of the controversial plans, people who commit anti-social behaviour (ASB) could face a ban in applying for social housing of up to five years.

At the same time, an income test will set out a maximum threshold for household income, which if exceeded would mean households would not qualify for social housing.

Applicants will be required to demonstrate a connection to the UK for at least 10 years and their local area for at least two years.

The new reforms will only apply to applicants and have no impact on existing tenants.

Reports of a ‘British Homes for British Workers’ policy trickled out last week. Since then, 17 housing sector bodies have warned that the plans would amount to “further rationing of an already scarce resource” that would not address the housing shortage and the net loss of social rented homes since 2011.