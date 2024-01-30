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The government has announced a consultation on new social housing reforms that pledge to “crack down on rule breakers” and will favour those with closest connections to the UK and their local areas.
As part of the controversial plans, people who commit anti-social behaviour (ASB) could face a ban in applying for social housing of up to five years.
At the same time, an income test will set out a maximum threshold for household income, which if exceeded would mean households would not qualify for social housing.
Applicants will be required to demonstrate a connection to the UK for at least 10 years and their local area for at least two years.
The new reforms will only apply to applicants and have no impact on existing tenants.
Reports of a ‘British Homes for British Workers’ policy trickled out last week. Since then, 17 housing sector bodies have warned that the plans would amount to “further rationing of an already scarce resource” that would not address the housing shortage and the net loss of social rented homes since 2011.
Signatories included the Chartered Institute of Housing, the National Housing Federation and PlaceShapers.
Noting that 90% of new social housing lettings already go to UK nationals, the organisations argued that “imposing extended qualification periods” before people can even get on the housing register is “likely to force more people into homelessness”.
However, the government maintained that its overhaul of how social housing is allocated aims to make the system fairer and not available to those who abuse it.
For repeated offenders of ASB, the government said there could be a “three strikes and you’re out” policy, as part of the new consultation.
In addition, people who have unspent convictions for certain criminal ASB or have been subject to certain civil sanctions could be disqualified from social housing for up to five years.
This idea will sit alongside measures which could disqualify terrorist offenders from benefiting from social housing.
Housing minister Lee Rowley said: “If you abuse the system, making people’s lives a misery or actively work against our British values, you are making a choice – such choices will have consequences and our proposals seek to stop such people getting a social home.
“The message is clear: play by the rules, pay in and we will support you. If you choose not to, this country is not going to be a soft touch. The public want to know decent and hard-working people that have contributed to this country will be prioritised for new social tenancies.
“People already living in social homes want to know that anyone moving near them will be respectful of their neighbours, with their communities protected from those who persistently break the law.
“That is why it is right that the finite resource of social housing is allocated fairly and local law-abiding citizens in need have more access to a home in their own communities.”
Currently, local authorities decide social housing allocation based on need, with refugees entitled to claim.
However, anyone not entitled to benefits is unable to claim social housing, meaning most foreigners in the UK are already excluded.
The government believes its new national requirements will provide greater consistency for social housing applicants and local housing authorities, which “ultimately provides a fairer overall service”.
Views are being sought from the public, councils, social housing tenants and providers before the consultation deadline closes on 26 March.
Changes will be delivered by secondary legislation at the earliest opportunity under Part 6 of the Housing Act 1996.
A number of sector bodies and a national charity had previously described the plans as “scapegoating, unserious and lacking in focus” at a time of a much greater need to address the pressing policy issues that are affecting the sector’s ability to deliver more affordable homes.
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