Government opens new £27m fund to target ‘rip-off’ waking watch patrols

The multimillion-pound funding, launched today, will pay for the installation of fire alarm systems in buildings of all heights, not just those taller than 18 metres.

Leaseholders in buildings awaiting the completion of remediation works are currently being forced to pay tens of thousands of pounds for waking watches, 24/7 building patrols, by their building owners.

The government hopes the funding will help end what it described as the misuse of this expensive practice and encourage the installation of fire alarms in an additional 300 buildings.

It estimates that the fund will save leaseholders and residents an average of £163 a month.

Only residential buildings in England will be eligible and must have a waking watch in place where the costs have been passed on to leaseholders.

The government also said that registered providers that manage social housing blocks will be able to bid for money.