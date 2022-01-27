Government opens new £27m fund to target ‘rip-off’ waking watch patrols

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The government has launched a new £27m fund aimed at protecting leaseholders from the “disgraceful misuse of rip-off” waking watch patrols.
The multimillion-pound funding, launched today, will pay for the installation of fire alarm systems in buildings of all heights, not just those taller than 18 metres.
Leaseholders in buildings awaiting the completion of remediation works are currently being forced to pay tens of thousands of pounds for waking watches, 24/7 building patrols, by their building owners.
The government hopes the funding will help end what it described as the misuse of this expensive practice and encourage the installation of fire alarms in an additional 300 buildings.
It estimates that the fund will save leaseholders and residents an average of £163 a month.
Only residential buildings in England will be eligible and must have a waking watch in place where the costs have been passed on to leaseholders.
The government also said that registered providers that manage social housing blocks will be able to bid for money.
Today’s announcement is in addition to the existing £35m Waking Watch Relief Fund, which the government said has supported 323 buildings since it was first announced in December 2020.
The housing secretary warned the industry that there must be fewer unnecessary surveys, an assumption that there is no risk to life in medium and low-rise buildings unless clear evidence of the contrary, and far greater use of sensible, risk-mitigating fire safety measures.
Michael Gove also announced the withdrawal of the Consolidated Advice Note interim guidance, which the government believes has been wrongly interpreted by the industry as requiring remediation of all cladding irrespective of building height.
New updated guidance, produced by the British Standards Institution, advises fire risk assessors to take a proportionate approach to the assessment of walls, avoiding wholescale cladding replacement where safe to do so.
Building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh said the new funding will come as a huge relief to many leaseholders.
“It’s unacceptable that innocent leaseholders are still facing fire risks in their own homes, let alone being subjected to the disgraceful misuse of rip-off measures at the hands of their building owners,” he added.
“Industry must take responsibility and pay to fix their dangerous mistakes, and we are actively pursuing developers and manufacturers at fault to bring this scandal to an end.”
After the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, the scale of the building safety crisis was revealed and many buildings found to have dangerous cladding saw their evacuation process changed from ‘stay put’ to ‘simultaneous evacuation’.
As part of these changes, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) recommended that waking watches were installed in affected blocks.
The patrols have been highly controversial, with residents paying hundreds of thousands of pounds each year for the service.
An NFCC spokesperson said: “Installing a common fire alarm system is a timely and cost-effective temporary measure that reduces dependence on waking watches.”
Earlier this week, Inside Housing revealed that a group of Basildon residents were able to delay the implementation of an expensive waking watch patrol by five months after a successful legal challenge against Essex County Fire and Rescue Service’s initial one-month deadline.
The judgement is thought to be the “first of its kind”.
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