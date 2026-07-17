Government plans crackdown on ‘meritless’ legal claims to boost development

The reforms include limiting repeated unsuccessful attempts to bring claims and introducing clearer court timetables, in order to prevent “weak and meritless challenges from holding up nationally important projects”.

Last year, the government streamlined the judicial review process for nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs) via the Planning and Infrastructure Act.

In a consultation launched yesterday (Thursday 17 July), the government said it plans to extend these reforms beyond NSIPs to major housing, transport and energy developments.