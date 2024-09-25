Government plans to exempt veterans, young care leavers and victims of domestic abuse from local connection test

It came as prime minister Sir Keir Starmer made the promise during his speech at the Labour Party Conference yesterday.

The government has now written to councils to remind them they should prioritise veterans, care leavers and domestic abuse survivors for social housing.

In a joint release, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and Ministry of Defence said “regulations will be brought forward in due course” and that the respective ministers will be hosting roundtables with the sector to explore the details of these changes.