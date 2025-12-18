Government presses on with plans for single construction regulator to replace ‘fragmented system’

The government is forging ahead with plans for a single construction regulator in England to reduce fragmentation and complexity in the current system #UKhousing

Building safety minister Samantha Dixon said: “The case for reform is strong – one regulator across the entire construction system will be better able to review evidence, identify risks, issues and opportunities, as well as support action with enforcement where it is necessary.”

According to officials, the new regulator will oversee buildings and products, with the government also stepping in to reform the existing “patchwork of professional regulation”.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has launched a consultation on its plans to set up a new watchdog, which was a key recommendation in the second phase report from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry last year.

The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) currently oversees the safety of buildings, while the products industry is regulated by the National Regulator for Construction Products (NRCP). Both bodies were established in the wake of the Grenfell fire.

When the new construction regulator launches, it will take over the BSR’s responsibilities, with MHCLG already taking steps to “pave the way” for the transition.

In January, the “first step” of the process will see the BSR will move out of the Health and Safety Executive and into an executive non-departmental public body.

However, concerns have been raised over the move amid ongoing issues with delays in the BSR’s decision-making. Last week, a Lords select committee called for the creation of a single construction regulator to be pushed back until the BSR starts meeting its statutory timeframes.

The report by the House of Lords’ Industry and Regulators Committee pointed out that Philip White, chief inspector of buildings at the BSR, had told the committee that creating a new body would create “disruption”.

As for the NRCP, the prospectus said that MHCLG officials are working with the body to establish how the regulation of construction products will be delivered through the new regulator.

But while its early impact has been “positive”, the government said there is a need for “much more substantive system reform of construction product regulation”.