Government presses on with plans for single construction regulator to replace ‘fragmented system’

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The government is forging ahead with plans for a single construction regulator in England to reduce fragmentation and complexity in the current system.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has launched a consultation on its plans to set up a new watchdog, which was a key recommendation in the second phase report from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry last year.
According to officials, the new regulator will oversee buildings and products, with the government also stepping in to reform the existing “patchwork of professional regulation”.
Building safety minister Samantha Dixon said: “The case for reform is strong – one regulator across the entire construction system will be better able to review evidence, identify risks, issues and opportunities, as well as support action with enforcement where it is necessary.”
The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) currently oversees the safety of buildings, while the products industry is regulated by the National Regulator for Construction Products (NRCP). Both bodies were established in the wake of the Grenfell fire.
When the new construction regulator launches, it will take over the BSR’s responsibilities, with MHCLG already taking steps to “pave the way” for the transition.
In January, the “first step” of the process will see the BSR will move out of the Health and Safety Executive and into an executive non-departmental public body.
However, concerns have been raised over the move amid ongoing issues with delays in the BSR’s decision-making. Last week, a Lords select committee called for the creation of a single construction regulator to be pushed back until the BSR starts meeting its statutory timeframes.
The report by the House of Lords’ Industry and Regulators Committee pointed out that Philip White, chief inspector of buildings at the BSR, had told the committee that creating a new body would create “disruption”.
As for the NRCP, the prospectus said that MHCLG officials are working with the body to establish how the regulation of construction products will be delivered through the new regulator.
But while its early impact has been “positive”, the government said there is a need for “much more substantive system reform of construction product regulation”.
The prospectus also sets out plans for a new regulatory framework for construction professionals, such as building control, fire engineers, fire risk assessors, principal contractors and principal designers.
It said that at the moment, no single body has a “full view” of competence, capacity, regulation and enforcement across the building professions. “While some areas are regulated in statute, most are self-regulated or not regulated at all,” officials said.
MHCLG said it would publish a new long-term strategy for the building professions, including wider trades and occupations, and launch a call for evidence on the regulation of professions in the spring.
In October, Andy Roe, chair of the BSR, told the Industry and Regulators Committee that there was a “real need” to regulate key roles in the construction industry.
The government is already moving ahead with plans to regulate the title and function of fire engineers to strengthen public safety and professional accountability. It will also consult on this in 2026.
Interim chief construction advisor Thouria Istephan said: “This prospectus is the starting point for reform which delivers on the Grenfell Inquiry’s call for systemic change. The creation of a single construction regulator will replace a fragmented system with one that prioritises safety, accountability and clarity – integrating oversight of buildings, products and professions.
“It’s about protecting lives, rebuilding trust and fostering a culture where responsibility, accountability and quality come first.”
Mr Roe added: “The journey toward a single regulator is a decisive and important step in strengthening building safety. Over the past few months, we have worked hard to speed up the application processes within the BSR for new high-rise residential buildings and are already seeing positive changes.
“The BSR’s role will evolve as we move to a new body, and in the longer time toward the single regulator, through a carefully managed transition.”
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