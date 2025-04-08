Government promises more powers for councils to reclaim empty homes

The government has said it will “strengthen the powers of local councils” to take over the management of vacant residential premises after a campaign by Westminster City Council #UKhousing

EDMOs effectively bring empty private sector properties under local council control. A council cannot issue an EDMO without first getting approval from an independent property tribunal.

The central London local authority has called on the government to make it easier to issue Empty Dwelling Management Orders (EDMOs) to properties that have been empty for six months.

Adam Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, said: “Reducing the EDMO qualifying period to six months would ensure more homes are available to meet local housing needs.”

He made the remarks on behalf of the Local Government Association, which launched a new toolkit “to support empty-homes officers” last month, having found that the number of long-term empty homes nationally had increased by nearly 10% over the past five years.

Westminster City Council said it had spent £140m over two years on temporary accommodation, while at least 11,000 properties in the local authority stood empty.

Mr Hug told the BBC: “We’re looking for the government to help reform the Empty Dwelling Management Order system and a number of other changes to help local councils and their empty-property officers have those productive conversations with landowners to bring properties into use.”