Government proposes ‘fair and transparent’ insurance fee to protect leaseholders

It is proposing to ban landlords, freeholders and property managing agents from charging insurance payments to leaseholders.

Instead, they would only be able to charge “a fair and transparent permitted insurance fee to leaseholders”, with the exact figures to be worked out at a later time.

The fee will form part of the variable service charge, which means that leaseholders may challenge its reasonableness under the provisions of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985.