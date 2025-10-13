Government publishes fire risk assessment template under developer remediation contract

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) explained it has created the “off-the-shelf agreement” after developers and freeholders expressed interest in such a template in an effort to prevent delays, as well as save all parties time and money.

There is no legal requirement to use the template. It does not constitute legal advice, but does “draw on other access agreements that have been negotiated”.

The government’s building safety remediation contract, first published in January 2023, commits developers to pay for “life-critical fire safety” remediation work on blocks they built that are taller than 11 metres regardless of whether they still own them.