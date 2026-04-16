Government publishes new data on hidden population of children in B&B temporary accommodation, following Inside Housing investigation
News16.04.26by Katharine Swindells
The government has published new data that reveals a hidden population of children in B&B temporary accommodation, following an Inside Housing investigation.
New data shows that there are nearly 6,000 children living in council-run accommodation with shared bathroom or kitchen facilities (picture: Alamy)
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