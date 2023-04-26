Government publishes regulations that will ban large developers who refuse to fund fire safety repairs

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The government has introduced regulations for its ‘Responsible Actors Scheme’, which will see developers banned from the industry if they do not repair fire safety defects on tall and medium-rise blocks they built.
The new regulations follow a lengthy process of negotiation to persuade larger builders to sign contracts committing them to fund the repairs.
As of yesterday, 46 developers had signed with four still outstanding: Abbey Developments, Avant, Dandara and Rydon Homes.
Rydon Homes is the development arm of the company that refurbished Grenfell Tower and has previously insisted it is too small to be included in the scheme.
The new regulations will be debated in parliament before being bought into force in the summer.
The regulations will apply only to buildings above 11 metres tall in England that were built between April 1992 and April 2022. They will apply to developers who make operating profits of more than £10m a year on average across a three-year period.
The regulations contain a clause that will seek to prevent developers winding up their businesses to avoid the impact of the regulations, with powers to attach the liability to a director or a new company they create.
Eligible developers who are not members of the scheme will be unable to gain building control approval for their projects, effectively barring them from building homes.
The announcement followed new figures published by government on efforts to remediate buildings above 18 metres tall with dangerous cladding different to that on Grenfell Tower.
The figures showed that 24 more buildings had registered for funding between February and March this year, bringing the total to 3,468. Of these, 3,230 are privately owned and 256 are social housing.
This discrepancy is because social housing providers can only apply to cover funds they would otherwise have billed to leaseholders, and are required to fund the rest of the work through their own resources, which are largely gained from tenants’ rents.
Of the buildings that have applied, just 1,216 are proceeding with an application for funding – with the remainder either having their applications withdrawn or struck out as ineligible.
Government funding is strictly limited to cladding removal, which means other vastly expensive building safety defects are excluded.
The government has so far allocated just £1.85bn of the £4.5bn it has committed to the scheme, and distributed just £927m. Just 266 eligible buildings have started remediation and only 28 have completed – more than three years on from the scheme being announced.
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