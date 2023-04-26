Government publishes regulations that will ban large developers who refuse to fund fire safety repairs

The government has introduced regulations for its ‘Responsible Actors Scheme’, which will see developers banned from the industry if they do not repair fire safety defects on tall and medium-rise blocks they built #UKhousing

Rydon Homes is the development arm of the company that refurbished Grenfell Tower and has previously insisted it is too small to be included in the scheme.

As of yesterday, 46 developers had signed with four still outstanding: Abbey Developments, Avant, Dandara and Rydon Homes.

The new regulations follow a lengthy process of negotiation to persuade larger builders to sign contracts committing them to fund the repairs.

The new regulations will be debated in parliament before being bought into force in the summer.

The regulations will apply only to buildings above 11 metres tall in England that were built between April 1992 and April 2022. They will apply to developers who make operating profits of more than £10m a year on average across a three-year period.

The regulations contain a clause that will seek to prevent developers winding up their businesses to avoid the impact of the regulations, with powers to attach the liability to a director or a new company they create.

Eligible developers who are not members of the scheme will be unable to gain building control approval for their projects, effectively barring them from building homes.

The announcement followed new figures published by government on efforts to remediate buildings above 18 metres tall with dangerous cladding different to that on Grenfell Tower.