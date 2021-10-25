Government ‘recognises problems’ with exempt accommodation sector

Speaking at a meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Ending Homelessness, Cathy Page from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the government is currently working to find “appropriate” and “proportionate” solutions for the under-fire sector.

Exempt accommodation is used to house people with support needs and is ‘exempt’ from the usual caps on Local Housing Allowance, meaning providers can charge high rents that the government covers via housing benefit.

The rules were brought into place in recognition of the increased costs associated with supported housing, however homelessness charity Crisis has said the sector is “dangerously under-regulated” and that some providers are “motivated only by money”.

Speaking at the APPG meeting yesterday, Matt Downie, director of policy at Crisis, said: “We are seeing unscrupulous agencies exploit the gaps in the regulatory regime to claim higher benefit levels while providing minimal levels of support.”