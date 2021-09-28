Government redacts fire guidance on disability evacuations following legal pressure

The guide was dropped from the Local Government Association website in April, where it was previously hosted, before being republished by the Home Office in June.

The government had initially said it planned not to implement the inquiry’s recommendation, and would limit PEEPs to blocks known to have dangerous cladding.

But after being threatened with judicial review by the family of Sakina Afrasehabi, who died alongside her sister Fatima in the blaze, it relented and opened a new consultation on the issue.

That consultation closed over the summer, with new statutory guidance expected in the coming weeks.

Research by Inside Housing published this week revealed two-thirds of stock-holding local authorities produce no PEEPs for their general needs high rises.

This is despite other guidance documents and British Standards in force before the Grenfell Tower fire emphasising the need to provide evacuation plans for disabled residents.

The provision of PEEPs is common in the workplace, but rare in residential properties where organisations argue that the absence of staff in general needs housing makes them impracticable.

However, disability rights campaigners and other experts say friends, neighbours and carers could be trained to evacuate residents with disabilities in the same way as colleagues are used as evacuation buddies in the workplace.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Keeping the public safe is our top priority and we are determined to ensure the tragedy of Grenfell Tower does not happen again.

“We are committed to improving fire safety and will be bringing forward legislation to deliver the majority of the Grenfell phase one recommendations and will be providing guidance in due course, including updating the purpose-built blocks of flats guide.”