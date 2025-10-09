Government, regulators and water firm reach agreement to unlock 4,000 stalled homes

Under the deal by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), the Environment Agency and Southern Water, the water company will change its water abstraction permits to limit the amount of water taken from local rivers and wetlands, as well as provide funding to restore habitats.

This will be paid for by the company and not by consumers, and will ensure protection for rare species like the lesser whirlpool ramshorn snail, considered a unique part of the Arun Valley’s ecosystem.

Alongside the 4,000 homes that were previously stalled, the government believes a further 17,000 homes could also be built.