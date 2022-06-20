Government rejection of evacuation plans recommendation ‘strikes at heart’ of purpose of Grenfell Inquiry, lawyers say

Sam Stein QC, appearing on behalf of one group of bereaved family members and survivors of the fire, used part of his closing statement to criticise the recent Home Office proposal not to implement ‘personal emergency evacuation plans’ (PEEPs) for high-rise residents.

These plans were recommended in October 2019, after the first phase of the inquiry heard evidence that many of the tower’s disabled occupants were unable to escape the blaze.

The fire has since been described as a “landmark act of discrimination” against disabled and vulnerable residents, as it killed 40% of residents with a disability that hindered their ability to evacuate.

Despite promising to implement all of the inquiry’s findings, the government recently set out plans to reject this recommendation, saying that requiring building owners to implement them would not be “practical, proportionate or safe”.

Mr Stein said: “Has time already softened the tragedy’s impact? Have the government’s failures and their consequences already been forgotten?

“It is the purpose of this inquiry, that this should not happen, and that this tragedy should never be repeated. We suggest that the government’s rejection of this inquiry’s recommendations to safeguard the most vulnerable who are at risk of death strikes at the heart of that purpose.”