Officials deemed personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs) for high-rise flats unpractical and undeliverable at scale, despite suggesting in September that they would bring them forward.

Instead, ministers will implement emergency evacuation information sharing (EEIS), a procedure proposed by the Conservatives in 2022 to share the location of disabled residents with fire services.

Labour will rebadge the policy as “residential PEEPs” and widen it to cover all buildings taller than 18 metres, rather than only buildings with known fire safety issues as originally proposed.

PEEPs are already in place in office blocks and implementing them in high-rise residential buildings was a key recommendation from the first Grenfell Tower Inquiry report in 2019. A total of 15 of the 72 victims of the Grenfell fire were disabled, none of whom had been provided with PEEPs.