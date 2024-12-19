Government relaxes rules allowing councils to introduce licensing of private landlords

From Monday (23 December), new rules will enable local authorities to introduce a selective licensing scheme “of any size” without sign-off from central government.

Under a scheme, which councils can introduce in specific areas of their borough, all private residential landlords must have a licence for the properties they operate.

Until now, councils had to get approval from central government to introduce a scheme.

As part of the changes, local authorities will still have to consult with those affected, including private landlords, for “at least” 10 weeks before introducing a scheme.