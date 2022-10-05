Government removes ‘democratic filter’ to speed up Housing Ombudsman complaints

The removal of the democratic filter is part of a raft of policies aimed at reforming the social housing sector and to give tenants more options to challenge landlords’ poor practice. This was prompted by the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people in 2017.

The fire exposed a system where residents were ignored by their landlord, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, despite repeatedly raising concerns about fire safety in the lead-up to the tragedy.

In addition to the removal of the filter, the role of the English regulator will now be expanded so that it can assess social housing providers on consumer standards, such as repairs performance, complaints-handling and health and safety performance.

This will be done through what the government has called “Ofted-style” inspections, with landlords being given only 48-hour warnings before an inspection will take place.

If the Regulator of Social Housing finds that the standard of a home is putting tenants lives at risk, it will be able to order emergency repairs, with landlords footing the bill.

Unlimited fines will be levied at housing associations and councils that are found to be persistently under-performing.