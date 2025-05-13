The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) responded after Riverside, a major supported housing provider, said proposals around licensing could turn social landlords into “quasi-regulators” with significant extra financial burdens.

A live consultation on the new regulation will close on Thursday. The purpose of the act is to safeguard residents of supported housing from abuse and unsafe practice.

It proposes that all housing that meets the definition of “supported exempt accommodation” will need a licence to operate, unless existing governance structures are in place and an exemption applies.

The licensee will have to comply with “core conditions”, including that the scheme meets the new National Supported Housing Standards.