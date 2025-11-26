Government response to rent convergence delayed until January

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “Today’s Budget contains welcome steps to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, with removal of the two-child benefit cap – which we have long been calling for – set to lift thousands of families out of poverty.

“We had expected the government to announce how rent convergence, which equalises historical differences in rents over time, will be reintroduced.

“This policy is both fair for tenants and vital in ensuring the social housing sector has enough income to maintain existing homes and build new ones.

“However, this decision has now been delayed. We look forward to the government’s decision on this in January, which will enable housing associations to put in strong bids for funding through the Social and Affordable Homes Programme and deliver on the government’s housebuilding ambitions.

“It’s positive to see an additional £1.5bn to tackle fuel poverty through the Warm Homes Plan, and we look forward to seeing the detail on this.

“However, it is disappointing not to see any funding announced for supported housing, with many schemes closing across the country due to years of cuts and rising costs. We will work with the government to protect this vital resource.

“Housing associations remain committed to delivering a decade of renewal for social and affordable housing.”