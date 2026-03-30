Government reveals £165m fund targeted at housing sites near major roads

The government has announced a £165m fund for transport upgrades that will allow housing and employment schemes near major roads in England to go ahead #UKhousing

Government agency National Highways will manage the fund, which will run for the next five years and is targeting starting projects within the next 12 months.

Councils will be able to register developments for support from the Growth and Housing Accelerator Fund when it launches in the next few weeks.

The cash will pay for infrastructure, such as junctions and bypasses, that is needed for schemes with viability constraints and a lack of other money to pay for the work.

It is earmarked for projects that are on or around motorways and major A-roads maintained by the agency.

Heidi Alexander, secretary of state for transport, said: “Too many housing and employment opportunities have stalled for years, held back by the infrastructure that wasn’t there to support them.