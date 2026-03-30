Government reveals £165m fund targeted at housing sites near major roads

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The government has announced a £165m fund for transport upgrades that will allow housing and employment schemes near major roads in England to go ahead.
Councils will be able to register developments for support from the Growth and Housing Accelerator Fund when it launches in the next few weeks.
Government agency National Highways will manage the fund, which will run for the next five years and is targeting starting projects within the next 12 months.
The cash will pay for infrastructure, such as junctions and bypasses, that is needed for schemes with viability constraints and a lack of other money to pay for the work.
It is earmarked for projects that are on or around motorways and major A-roads maintained by the agency.
Heidi Alexander, secretary of state for transport, said: “Too many housing and employment opportunities have stalled for years, held back by the infrastructure that wasn’t there to support them.
“This fund will pave the way for developments that have sat idle for too long, funding the transport links that stalled sites need to get moving, and generating new jobs and opportunities for communities that deserve them.”
Steve Reed, secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, added: “This government is firing on all cylinders to get spades in the ground faster so we can build new homes, bolster our transport links and create jobs in the places most in need.
“This is exactly the kind of targeted, practical action that will help us reach 1.5 million new homes and create thriving communities where people can put down roots.”
Elliot Shaw, chief customer and strategy officer at National Highways, said: “This fund will help unlock the transport links needed for new homes and jobs, and help the government achieve its ambitions on economic growth.”
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