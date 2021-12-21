Government reveals allocations for £316m homelessness prevention funding

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A total of £316m has been allocated to councils for 2022/23 under the Homelessness Prevention Grant, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) announced today.
Allocations for the funding have been published by the government this morning, with councils in England receiving a share based on local homelessness need.
The funding, which councils use to help people threatened with homelessness find a new home or secure temporary accommodation, is £6m more than was originally allocated to the Homelessness Prevention Grant this financial year.
However, this year’s funding was boosted by £65m in October in what the government called an “exceptional one-off winter top-up”.
The funding for 2022/23 includes an additional £5.8m to support people forced into homelessness by domestic abuse, DLUHC said.
It follows the passing of the Domestic Abuse Act, which changed the law to ensure all domestic abuse survivors are considered to be in “priority need”.
This means councils have a duty to provide individuals in this situation with temporary accommodation if they become homeless.
The funding is part of a drive to prevent homelessness that has been in place since the passing of the Homelessness Reduction Act in 2018.
The act placed new duties on local authorities to help households threatened with homelessness within 56 days.
DLUHC said over 400,000 households have been successfully prevented from losing their homes or supported into settled accommodation since the act was introduced.
Eddie Hughes, the minister for rough sleeping, said: “I have seen first-hand the devastation of those who come face to face with homelessness, and my heart goes out to anyone in this situation.
“The support we are announcing today is going directly to communities that need it most.
“It will help thousands of people across England, with councils able to prevent homelessness before it occurs and put a roof over the heads of those who have lost their homes.”
Yesterday, the government announced a £28m Protect and Vaccinate scheme, which will be allocated to councils to boost the vaccinate rate and provide accommodation to rough sleepers as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.
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