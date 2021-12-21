Government reveals allocations for £316m homelessness prevention funding

Allocations for the funding have been published by the government this morning, with councils in England receiving a share based on local homelessness need.

The funding, which councils use to help people threatened with homelessness find a new home or secure temporary accommodation, is £6m more than was originally allocated to the Homelessness Prevention Grant this financial year.

However, this year’s funding was boosted by £65m in October in what the government called an “exceptional one-off winter top-up”.

The funding for 2022/23 includes an additional £5.8m to support people forced into homelessness by domestic abuse, DLUHC said.