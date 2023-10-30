Government reveals HMO changes despite councils’ concerns over lost revenue

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has said it will amend existing legislation to ensure that HMOs are banded as one property with a single council tax band. The changes will apply to both licensed and unlicensed HMOs.

Local government minister Lee Rowley said the move will place “greater responsibility of council tax with landlords while protecting tenants from additional financial pressures”.

There are currently around half a million HMOs across England, according to latest official figures. An HMO, often a larger house subdivided, has at least three tenants forming more than one household and shared basic facilities in communal areas.

A consultation on the changes was launched in February over concerns that individual rooms in HMOs have “increasingly been assessed as separate units for the purposes of council tax valuation and therefore given their own council tax band,” according to DLUHC.