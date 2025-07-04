Government reveals leasehold reforms to stamp out bad practice among managing agents

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The government is looking at changes to protect leaseholders from excessive service charges and unexpected bills, as well as help with litigation costs when challenges are made against managing agents.
The government aims to help some five million leaseholders in England and Wales by switching on measures in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 to end what it described as a “feudal system”.
Through standardised service charge documentation that contain detailed information about how their money is spent, leaseholders will have stronger rights to challenge major work programmes and unclear and unaffordable fees
This will make it easier for leaseholders to challenge unreasonable bills and potentially save money where expenses are unjustified, with further reforms to stop them having to automatically pay for landlords’ litigation costs even where they have won their case.
Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, said: “The cost of living remains a pressing concern for leaseholders, and many are struggling financially as a result of high and rising service charges and other opaque and excessive leasehold costs.
“This bold package of reforms will arm leaseholders with greater rights and protections and empower them to challenge poor practice and unreasonable charges and fees – driving up leaseholder living standards as we work to bring the feudal leasehold system to an end as part of our Plan for Change.”
The concern with bad practice comes due to the lack of details that can leave leaseholders in the dark over what services or works make up their bill. This can leave leaseholders at risk of being overcharged for poor-quality work, or out of pocket for work that has not been carried out in some of the worst cases.
Service charge queries accounted for one in three of all enquiries to the Leasehold Advisory Service last year.
Concern about service charges is widespread. Research by a campaign group in February found that more than two-thirds of tribunal cases in 2024 reduced or removed service charges.
This was followed by a report to the mayor of London, which called for a commitment to capping service charges for new shared ownership homes and work to improve transparency in charges across the capital.
Further reforms alongside the act will see the Section 20 ‘major works’ process improved to ensure leaseholders are not hit by one-off, unexpected and very large bills with little or no notice.
The Leasehold Advisory Service will soon publish an insight report into the challenges currently experienced by leaseholders going through this process.
Other measures will include the power to demand a switch or veto a landlord’s choice of managing agent and introduce mandatory qualifications for the role.
These key points are all going to be consulted on ahead of the publication of a draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill later this year.
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