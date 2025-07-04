Government reveals leasehold reforms to stamp out bad practice among managing agents

The government aims to help some five million leaseholders in England and Wales by switching on measures in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 to end what it described as a “feudal system”.

Through standardised service charge documentation that contain detailed information about how their money is spent, leaseholders will have stronger rights to challenge major work programmes and unclear and unaffordable fees

This will make it easier for leaseholders to challenge unreasonable bills and potentially save money where expenses are unjustified, with further reforms to stop them having to automatically pay for landlords’ litigation costs even where they have won their case.