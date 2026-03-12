Government reveals new transparency rules to improve fairness in land market 

The government explained that because CCAs are not disclosed publicly and there is no clear and accessible record, this impacts the land and housing market because local communities and other developers lack visibility over what land is available for new homes and infrastructure.

Developers will now be legally required to publicly disclose key details of these agreements in an effort to improve transparency in the housing market and help smaller builders compete for sites.

These arrangements can reduce the financial risk of acquiring land before planning permission is secured or viability is confirmed.

CCAs are used by house builders to secure rights over land without purchasing the site outright.

This can particularly impact smaller house builders, who can end up wasting money, time and resources assessing sites that are already tied up.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s 2023 Housebuilding Market Study estimated that the UK’s largest house builders control around 658,000 long-term strategic plots, predominantly through these arrangements.

This is not the first intervention the government has looked to make into the land market.

Last year, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee launched an inquiry into land value capture.

This is a way for local authorities to raise revenue by charging fees and taxes on land that has increased in value. This can then be used to fund public services, such as transportation.

You can read Inside Housing’s analysis of how increases in land value could be captured here.

Under the new CCA rules, developers will be required to disclose what land is controlled, where it is located, how long the agreement lasts and who the parties are.

This information will be recorded in a new public database through HM Land Registry.

For housing, the government hopes the move will help developers avoid pursuing land that is already tied up in agreements, support smaller builders to compete for genuinely available sites and improve transparency for local authorities and communities.