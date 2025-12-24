Government rolls back biodiversity net gain on small sites to speed up housebuilding

The government has eased biodiversity net gain requirements on small sites to speed up housebuilding, potentially impacting landlords cashing in on the rules #UKhousing

“Government reforms to BNG will make the process simpler for SME developers while maintaining nature recovery at scale.”

In its proposal, the government said: “BNG plays a vital role in restoring nature while building the homes this country needs, but we’ve heard clearly from developers, local authorities and ecologists that the system needs to work better for some of the smallest developments, and that there can be particular challenges on brownfield land.

The government had originally proposed that sites under 0.5 hectares would be exempt, but this was reduced following a consultation.

The mandate, introduced in February last year, requires housing developers in England to increase biodiversity on their sites by 10% or purchase BNG units.

In a major consultation on the revamped National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), the government has announced that sites smaller than 0.2 hectares will be exempt from the BNG mandate.

Some of the government’s proposals include making it easier for developers, particularly SME builders, to build higher-density housing on smaller sites and under-used land where appropriate.

Standards on energy efficiency and BNG would be streamlined to give builders certainty on plans for new homes and new builds would include nature-friendly features such as swift bricks to support wildlife.

A new ‘medium site’ category, for sites between 10 to 49 homes, would also help SME builders face proportionate rules and costs for their site size.

These changes, the government has proposed, would effectively override conflicting policies from day one to ensure an immediate effect.

The government also said that it will introduce measures to make it easier, quicker and cheaper to deliver BNG offsite to benefit medium-sized developments.

A full consultation response and implementation timeline is expected to be published in the new year, alongside a consultation response on implementing BNG for nationally significant infrastructure projects, which will go live in May.

But these changes could impact housing associations cashing in on BNG rules by creating habitat banks and using the profits to lower residents’ service charges.

In summer 2024, the government wanted landowners to set up habitat banks to sell their BNG units to developers. Any biodiversity increases over 10% achieved on sites can also be turned into units and sold on.

At the time Neil Toner, senior consultant at law firm Devonshires, said: “There is no reason as large landowners, which many registered providers are, not to take advantage of the BNG market.”

Most large housing associations “clock the importance of biodiversity”, he said, but they do not acknowledge that it could become “an income stream” that could be used to benefit residents.