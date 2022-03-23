Government scraps building safety manager under raft of Building Safety Bill amendments

Yesterday the government proposed a number of changes to the legislation, including the scrapping of building safety managers and the building safety charge used to pay for them.

The amendments also confirmed that the protections in place to prevent leaseholders from being charged for cladding work will be extended to those who own up to three properties, and that leaseholders in low-value properties will not be charged for any remediation work.

The Building Safety Bill, which is currently going through the House of Lords, is aimed at improving the regulation of buildings post-Grenfell, including through the introduction of a new Building Safety Regulator.

The bill originally included the requirement that landlords managing high rises must recruit a building safety manager to ensure compliance with fire safety rules.