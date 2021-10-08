Government seeking new chair for RSH

In a brief press release, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the role “will require ensuring that the organisation continues to deliver in these more challenging times”.

The new candidate will also need to make sure the regulator “can respond and evolve to delivering a more consumer-focused regulatory regime involving a significant change in the size and role of the organisation”.

A job advert on the government appointments website revealed that the role will pay £65,000 a year for a maximum of two days’ work a week.

The vacancy will close on 18 October, with the appointment set to be announced in April.