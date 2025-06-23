Government seeks views on reforming ‘opaque’ council funding and tax collection

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The government is seeking views on how to make the local government funding system fairer in England and put council finances back on a stable footing.
The consultation will look at proposals that reflect areas’ changing needs, differing delivery costs and the level of demand on frontline services that people rely on such as social care.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “For too long, many residents have seen council tax hikes despite declining local services.
“This will be tackled by overhauling the decade-old, outdated funding methodology currently used to fund councils, so allocations are made based on the latest and best available data and recognise the areas where demand for council services is greatest. As a result of these changes, left-behind places will on balance see larger increases in available income.”
For areas outside of town and cities, the plans will account for the additional costs in delivering services in rural places.
In urban areas, deprivation will be recognised in the ‘assessment of need’ of councils, so vital services that support the poorest people in communities are properly funded.
The formula used to work out funding for local authorities that provide adult social care will be updated to reflect the demands of the ageing population. This will happen alongside wider reforms to children’s social care and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), including ensuring councils are properly funded to support and protect the most vulnerable children.
This business rates retention system will be reset to incentivise local authorities to help their economies grow by better matching the system to the needs of the area.
Additional changes will see the existing competitive bidding processes councils often have to go through for small pots of money scrapped. There is also an aim to simplify 300 grants in order to cut time-waste in councils and Whitehall and prioritise value for taxpayer cash.
The changes come as many councils reported facing bankruptcy due to their spending on housing and homelessness services.
Jim McMahon, minister for local government and English devolution, said: “We inherited a local government sector on its knees – councils pushed to the financial brink, facing rising demand, and working people not receiving the quality local services they rightly deserve.
“There’s broad agreement across council leaders, experts and parliamentarians that the current funding model is broken and unfair. This government is stepping up to deliver the fairer system promised in the 2017 Fair Funding Review but never delivered.
“These reforms are urgently needed to put councils on a stable footing and ensure better services for residents – especially working people – right across the country.”
The consultation, which will run for eight weeks, follows additional funding announced in the Spending Review and the Local Government Finance Settlement 2025-26 that saw £69bn allocated for local authorities.
In response, the Local Government Association (LGA) highlighted how “an opaque funding system has weakened councils’ financial sustainability and vital public services”.
Pete Marland, chair of the LGA, said: “Different councils will have contrasting views on these proposals. Individual councils will need to know the implications and a transitional mechanism is crucial to avoid putting services at risk.
“Clarity on councils being able to keep high-needs deficits off their main balance sheets is helpful. We continue to urge government to write off these deficits as part of its comprehensive SEND reform plan.
“Greater financial certainty and a simpler funding system are important. However, council finances remain under pressure and all councils need adequate resources to meet growing cost and demand pressures.
“We look forward to government co-producing with the sector its approach to setting out and measuring progress on outcomes.”
A separate 12-week consultation will take place on council tax collection. The government wants to modernise the decades-old system and make it more efficient, as well as proposed changing council tax billing from 10 months to 12 months by default.
The government has proposed changing the outdated and alienating name of the ‘severe mental impairment’ disregard and amending the definition to encourage more eligible people to make use of the disregard.
The consultation will look at banding, alongside changes to collecting and enforcing council tax charges.
Mr Marland added: “Council tax income is an increasingly important funding stream for the local services millions rely on every day. Councils have a duty to residents to collect taxes so those services are not affected.
“Councils also know residents can be affected by debt and financial hardship, and have implemented a wide range of measures to ensure that recovery practices are fair, and support is available for households who are struggling to pay their bills.
“All councils already allow residents to pay council tax over a 12-month period, but we look forward to working with government on an approach that enables councils to invest in council tax-collection practices that effectively balance the collection of vital revenues with measures that help those struggling to pay.”
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