Government seeks views on reforming ‘opaque’ council funding and tax collection

The government is seeking views on how to make the local government funding system fairer in England and put council finances back on a stable footing #UKhousing

“This will be tackled by overhauling the decade-old, outdated funding methodology currently used to fund councils, so allocations are made based on the latest and best available data and recognise the areas where demand for council services is greatest. As a result of these changes, left-behind places will on balance see larger increases in available income.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “For too long, many residents have seen council tax hikes despite declining local services.

The consultation will look at proposals that reflect areas’ changing needs, differing delivery costs and the level of demand on frontline services that people rely on such as social care.

For areas outside of town and cities, the plans will account for the additional costs in delivering services in rural places.

In urban areas, deprivation will be recognised in the ‘assessment of need’ of councils, so vital services that support the poorest people in communities are properly funded.

The formula used to work out funding for local authorities that provide adult social care will be updated to reflect the demands of the ageing population. This will happen alongside wider reforms to children’s social care and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), including ensuring councils are properly funded to support and protect the most vulnerable children.

This business rates retention system will be reset to incentivise local authorities to help their economies grow by better matching the system to the needs of the area.

Additional changes will see the existing competitive bidding processes councils often have to go through for small pots of money scrapped. There is also an aim to simplify 300 grants in order to cut time-waste in councils and Whitehall and prioritise value for taxpayer cash.

The changes come as many councils reported facing bankruptcy due to their spending on housing and homelessness services.

Jim McMahon, minister for local government and English devolution, said: “We inherited a local government sector on its knees – councils pushed to the financial brink, facing rising demand, and working people not receiving the quality local services they rightly deserve.

“There’s broad agreement across council leaders, experts and parliamentarians that the current funding model is broken and unfair. This government is stepping up to deliver the fairer system promised in the 2017 Fair Funding Review but never delivered.

“These reforms are urgently needed to put councils on a stable footing and ensure better services for residents – especially working people – right across the country.”