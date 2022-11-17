Government set to announce 7% rent cap, says report

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Social rents in England are set to be capped at 7% from April next year when the chancellor makes his Autumn Statement later today.
A report in the Financial Times (FT) suggested that Jeremy Hunt is minded to announce a 7% rise following a consultation in the summer.
The consultation, launched by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, put forward a 5% ceiling as the preference because it would “strike an appropriate balance” between protecting tenants from huge rent hikes and social landlords’ budgets.
Other proposed options to replace the usual cap of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of inflation plus 1% were a 3%, 5% cap or 7% cap, or to make no change.
Since 2020 and following a rent settlement agreed in 2017, the maximum amount by which social housing providers can increase rent has been capped at CPI plus 1%.
But with CPI currently at 10.1%, the chancellor has had to strike a balance between protecting tenants during a cost of living crisis and ensuring any cap does not inhibit social landlords’ ability to invest in homes in the future.
Housing trade bodies the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing both warned the government last month that any cap below 7% from next April could have significant impacts on the sector.
At the same time, an analysis carried out by the G15 group of London’s largest associations found that over the next five years, a cap at 7% would see re-investable income reduced by 3.2bn.
In addition, a group of large housing associations based in the South West previously warned that a 7% cap would mean 2,621 affordable homes not being built.
Some campaigners have already warned that housing association tenants and residents are considering a mass non-payment of increased rents and service charges unless the government imposes a freeze across the board.
The Social Housing Action Campaign urged the government to freeze social and shared ownership rents as well as service charges for 2023-24. It argued that any increase risks worsening poverty and homelessness amid the cost of living and energy crises.
In other news for the sector, Bloomberg has reported the government is planning to spend billions of pounds to insulate homes and upgrade boilers in a drive to cut Britain’s overall energy demand by at least 13% this decade.
The report suggested the government will create a taskforce to oversee the program, which will include new funding from 2025 through 2028, alongside a public information campaign to encourage individuals and firms to reduce their energy consumption.
Currently, low-income households and people on certain benefits can receive free energy-efficiency improvements, such as insulation, through their energy supplier and local council.
The government plans to expand these programs, meaning hundreds of thousands more households in council tax bands A to D will be eligible to apply for government support for insulation and other improvements.
The measures are likely to be welcomed by the sector after some landlords told Inside Housing ahead of the energy price cap in October that they are expecting their bills for offices and communal spaces to increase by anywhere between 50% and more than 700%.
At the same time, associations have been helping tenants and staff struggling with bills by providing additional energy-saving measures and hardship funds.
The full Autumn Statement is expected later today.
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