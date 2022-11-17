Government set to announce 7% rent cap, says report

A report in the Financial Times (FT) suggested that Jeremy Hunt is minded to announce a 7% rise following a consultation in the summer.

The consultation, launched by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, put forward a 5% ceiling as the preference because it would “strike an appropriate balance” between protecting tenants from huge rent hikes and social landlords’ budgets.

Other proposed options to replace the usual cap of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of inflation plus 1% were a 3%, 5% cap or 7% cap, or to make no change.

Since 2020 and following a rent settlement agreed in 2017, the maximum amount by which social housing providers can increase rent has been capped at CPI plus 1%.

But with CPI currently at 10.1%, the chancellor has had to strike a balance between protecting tenants during a cost of living crisis and ensuring any cap does not inhibit social landlords’ ability to invest in homes in the future.