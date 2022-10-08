Government set to launch first legal action against a building owner over fire safety remediation delays

The government has confirmed this morning that it has now given 21 days notice to Grey GR Limited Partnership, which owns Vista Tower in Stevenage, to commit to remediating the building’s fire safety defects, after which the government will apply to the courts.

The action is the first by the Recovery Strategy Unit, part of the Department for Levelling Up, Homes and Communities (DLUHC). Michael Gove, then housing secretary, said in June that the unit would pursue freeholders that have billed leaseholders for fixing historic fire safety defects, and would take enforcement action.

A statement to Inside Housing from Grey GR said the notice it had received from DLUHC had factual inaccuracies, without specifying exactly what they were, and that the company was seeking legal advice.

Grey GR is ultimately owned by Railpen, a company that administers several pension schemes, including the Railways Pension Scheme.

According to its website, Railpen manages around £37bn in assets.

Accordiing to DLUHC, the housing secretary Simon Clarke is now considering applying for a remediation contribution order against entities associated with Grey GR, including Railpen and its associated firm Railtrust. This would require them to financially contribute to the remediation costs.