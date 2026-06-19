Government sets out new consumer protections to ‘hold retrofit industry to account’

The consultation also proposes new powers to hold installers and delivery partners to account, including bans from working on government schemes if they do not meet high standards.

Under plans being consulted on from today, where there will be a new public register of government-approved installers, as well as a single advice and support service covering the entire time during which a home is being upgraded.

Ministers hope to restore consumer trust in the retrofit industry by fixing a “broken and fragmented system” in which households have faced botched retrofits under legacy government schemes.

The government said it will “ensure issues which resulted in flawed insulation under legacy government schemes are never allowed to happen again”.

An inquiry by the National Audit Office last year found that nearly all homes fitted with external wall insulation under the government’s Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme are faulty and will require remediation.

MPs on the Public Accounts Committee later expressed doubt that installers and guarantee providers will be able to cope with the number of claims brought by people who had botched retrofits carried out under the ECO4 scheme and Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS).

The government has said that from today, the Installation Assurance Authority will now cover the cost of repairs for insulation fitted under these schemes up to £25,000, up from £20,000.

This includes cases where the original installer has gone bust, the government said.

It added: “The National Energy Foundation, a domestic energy charity, will also cover the cost of relevant repairs for some homes with defective ECO4 and GBIS solid wall insulation, where the installer has gone out of business and the guarantee was cancelled, fraudulent or missing.”