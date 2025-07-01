Government sets target of ‘at least’ 180,000 social rent homes through renamed AHP

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) set an ambition to deliver around 300,000 social and affordable homes through the new £39bn programme, with at least 60% for social rent .

The department has also renamed the scheme the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.

It said that if the social rent target was reached, it would represent six times more homes delivered than in the decade up to 2024.

Up to 30% of the funding – £11.7bn over the 10 years – will be used to support housing delivery from the Greater London Authority in the capital.