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Government starts naming and shaming underperforming social landlords

News11.08.22by Grainne Cuffe

The government has started naming and shaming social landlords by publishing findings of severe maladministration on its website for the first time.

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LinkedIn IHThe government has started naming and shaming social landlords by publishing findings of severe maladministration on its website for the first time #UKhousing

In an update today, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) published a list of 18 landlords against which the Housing Ombudsman has made findings of severe maladministration since September 2021.

There were 20 findings in total, including three findings of severe maladministration against Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association. The full list is included below.

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Inside Housing revealed in March that the government intended to start naming and shaming under-performing social landlords as part of its sweeping reforms of the sector. 

Following this, the government announced that it would be highlighting “poor practice by landlords, including on its social media platforms”. 

This includes severe maladministration findings and judgements by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) that landlords have breached consumer standards. 

The housing secretary will write, “where appropriate”, to social landlords to find out what they are doing to address those findings. 

In June, former housing secretary Michael Gove wrote to Housing Plus Group about its treatment of a tenant who suffered years of disrepair and a bedbug infestation. Mr Gove branded it “completely unacceptable” in a public letter. 

In August, rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes wrote to Metropolitan Thames Valley over its failures in response to a silverfish infestation at a resident’s flat

The government said it expects all landlords to self-refer any breaches to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH). 

“Where landlords have failed to self-refer and a breach is found, they will be contacted by ministers,” it said. 

The naming and shaming is part of wider reform to the social housing sector following the Grenfell Tower disaster. 

The government published its long-awaited Social Housing Regulation Bill in June, five years after the fire that claimed 72 lives. 

It put into law a host of reforms to the regulation of the sector after it emerged that safety concerns raised by Grenfell residents were ignored. 

As part of the reforms, the government has set up a 250-strong resident panel, expanded the role of the English regulator to be more consumer-focused, and said it intends to carry out ‘Ofsted-style’ inspections of landlords with only 48 hours’ notice. 

Social landlords where severe maladministration was found

  1. Metropolitan Thames Valley, published on 3 August 2022
  2. Clarion, published on 26 July 2022
  3. Birmingham City Council, published on 19 July 2022
  4. Shepherds Bush Housing Group, published on 6 July 2022
  5. Habinteg Housing Association, published on 21 June 2022
  6. Stafford and Rural Homes (now Housing Plus Group), published on 15 June 2022
  7. London Borough of Hackney, published on 26 May 2022
  8. Clarion, published on 12 May 2022
  9. Clarion, published on 26 April 2022
  10. Tendring District Council, published on 31 March 2022
  11. L&Q, published on 15 March 2022
  12. London Borough of Lambeth, published on 1 March 2022
  13. Homes for Haringey, published on 15 February 2022
  14. Metropolitan Thames Valley, published on 25 January 2022
  15. Great Yarmouth Borough Council, published on 18 January 2022
  16. London Borough of Ealing, published on 11 January 2022
  17. Anchor, published on 30 November 2021
  18. Abri, published on 18 November 2021
  19. Inquilab Housing Association, published on 7 October 2021
  20. Golding Homes, published on 29 September 2021

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