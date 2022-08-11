Government starts naming and shaming underperforming social landlords

The government has started naming and shaming social landlords by publishing findings of severe maladministration on its website for the first time #UKhousing

There were 20 findings in total, including three findings of severe maladministration against Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association. The full list is included below.

In an update today, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) published a list of 18 landlords against which the Housing Ombudsman has made findings of severe maladministration since September 2021.

Inside Housing revealed in March that the government intended to start naming and shaming under-performing social landlords as part of its sweeping reforms of the sector.

Following this, the government announced that it would be highlighting “poor practice by landlords, including on its social media platforms”.

This includes severe maladministration findings and judgements by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) that landlords have breached consumer standards.

The housing secretary will write, “where appropriate”, to social landlords to find out what they are doing to address those findings.

In June, former housing secretary Michael Gove wrote to Housing Plus Group about its treatment of a tenant who suffered years of disrepair and a bedbug infestation. Mr Gove branded it “completely unacceptable” in a public letter.

In August, rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes wrote to Metropolitan Thames Valley over its failures in response to a silverfish infestation at a resident’s flat.