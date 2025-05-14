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Government ‘taking significant measures’ to reduce Gateway 2 delays

News14.05.25by Christophe Domec

The government is exploring actions to reduce wait times for Gateway 2 approval from the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), a minister has said.

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Alex Norris, minister for building safety, fire and local growth
Alex Norris: “MHCLG is exploring all possible options with the BSR to ensure it is equipped for the high demand of applications” (picture: Jessica Taylor)
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Alex Norris, minister for building safety, fire and local growth, said the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) is “taking significant measures to address the current challenges”.

His answer was in response to a written parliamentary question from shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake on delays in approving developers’ Gateway 2 applications and the effect on housebuilding targets.

It follows sector-wide calls for a review of the BSR’s Gateway 2, which is the building approval stage before construction.

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Mr Norris said: “MHCLG is exploring all possible options with the BSR to ensure it is equipped for the high demand of applications.

“MHCLG and BSR jointly keep BSR’s operational set up under review and are undertaking a further programme of enhancements.

“The BSR is conducting a systematic review of all of its building safety guidance and service content to identify where improvements are needed.

“This includes understanding themes emerging from user and stakeholder feedback. User testing will form an integral part of any changes made.

“The BSR will also continue to work with the Construction Leadership Council and other representative bodies to support industry written guidance.”

But the minister put part of the blame for the delays on “a significant number of poor-quality applications”, claiming these contribute to delays in overall processing time.

He said: “MHCLG recognises that changes are still bedding in. However, it is clear that the sector must also take responsibility for the projects it delivers.”

Mr Norris’ statement comes as the BSR continues to face pressure over waiting times, with major house builder Berkeley Group and the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations calling for a review of Gateway 2.

The BSR was also reported to have only approved one in 10 remediation plans in the past year.

In January, Tim Galloway, deputy director at the BSR, admitted that 40% of applicants are unable to meet building regulations.

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