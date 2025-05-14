Government ‘taking significant measures’ to reduce Gateway 2 delays

Alex Norris, minister for building safety, fire and local growth, said the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) is “taking significant measures to address the current challenges”.

His answer was in response to a written parliamentary question from shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake on delays in approving developers’ Gateway 2 applications and the effect on housebuilding targets.

It follows sector-wide calls for a review of the BSR’s Gateway 2, which is the building approval stage before construction.