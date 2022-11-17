Government to consider allowing social landlords to claw back some rent lost due to cap

Inside Housing understands that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is going to launch a call for evidence in the new year to look at a ‘convergence’ rent policy, which could come into effect in a rent settlement in 2025.

It would allow social landlords to gradually bring rent levels back up to what they would have been, had the cap not been applied.

They would do this by charging more than the rental formula, which was the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% before the cap.