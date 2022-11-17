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Government to consider allowing social landlords to claw back some rent lost due to cap

News17.11.22by Grainne Cuffe

Social landlords may in future be able to “claw back” money lost under the 7% cap by increasing rents by more than the rental formula.

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The government is planning a call for evidence from social landlords on reintroducing rent convergence (picture: Getty)
The government is planning a call for evidence from social landlords on reintroducing rent convergence (picture: Getty)
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LinkedIn IH Social landlords could increase rents above inflation from 2025 #UKhousing

Inside Housing understands that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is going to launch a call for evidence in the new year to look at a ‘convergence’ rent policy, which could come into effect in a rent settlement in 2025. 

It would allow social landlords to gradually bring rent levels back up to what they would have been, had the cap not been applied.

They would do this by charging more than the rental formula, which was the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% before the cap. 

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The convergence mechanism was available in the past. It was introduced in 2002 to align social housing rents, regardless of whether the property was owned by a council or housing association.

It was designed to ensure similar social rents were being charged in similar homes across the country.

Social landlords were able to increase rents by an extra £2 per week on top of the rental formula. 

However, the government unexpectedly scrapped it in 2015, meaning that landlords have since had to wait until properties are re-let to raise rents, which can take many years. 

In 2019, social landlords called for the return of rent convergence in response to a consultation on rent setting by the Regulator of Social Housing. 

It followed the government outlining plans to end four years of annual 1% rent reductions for social landlords and allowing rents to rise by the CPI measure of inflation plus 1%. 

Inside Housing understands that the call for a consultation on rent convergence has come from the sector. However, some industry sources Inside Housing spoke to said the potential policy is “not totally popular”, as tenants would be faced with above-inflation rent increases in future. 

Earlier this year, following the announcement of the rent-cap consultation, Paul Hackett, the chief executive of Optivo, called for the reintroduction of the £2 per week rent convergence flexibility.

The DLUHC has been contacted for comment. 

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