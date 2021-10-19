Government to consider ‘long-term regulatory standard’ to improve energy efficiency of social housing

The government has published its Net Zero Strategy, which sets out how the UK will transition to a net-zero economy by 2050, alongside its Heat and Buildings Strategy, which sets out the government’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions from housing dramatically.

Both strategies reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring “as many homes as possible” achieve an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2035.

On social housing, the strategies said ministers would “consider setting a long-term regulatory standard” to raise it up to a minimum of EPC band C, but did not indicate whether social landlords could be given an earlier target than 2035.

Meanwhile, the government will push ahead with proposals to ensure privately rented homes meet a minimum standard of EPC C by 2028, the Net Zero Strategy said.

An EPC rating measures the energy efficiency of a home on a scale of A-G, with A being the most efficient and G being the least.