Government to consider ‘long-term regulatory standard’ to improve energy efficiency of social housing

Ministers are considering setting a “long-term regulatory standard” to improve the energy efficiency of social housing, according to a major government decarbonisation strategy released today.
The government has published its Net Zero Strategy, which sets out how the UK will transition to a net-zero economy by 2050, alongside its Heat and Buildings Strategy, which sets out the government’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions from housing dramatically.
Both strategies reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring “as many homes as possible” achieve an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2035.
On social housing, the strategies said ministers would “consider setting a long-term regulatory standard” to raise it up to a minimum of EPC band C, but did not indicate whether social landlords could be given an earlier target than 2035.
Meanwhile, the government will push ahead with proposals to ensure privately rented homes meet a minimum standard of EPC C by 2028, the Net Zero Strategy said.
An EPC rating measures the energy efficiency of a home on a scale of A-G, with A being the most efficient and G being the least.
In addition, the government said it will consider what “levers” will be required to ensure social landlords’ stock reaches net zero.
The social housing sector will be consulted ahead of any changes to regulation, the government said.
The UK government has set a legally binding target to transition the country to net zero by 2050. However, the Heat and Buildings Strategy said the government is currently considering whether to set an earlier date for achieving net zero in the country’s housing stock.
Prime minister Boris Johnson said today’s strategies set an “example for other countries to build back greener” and said the UK’s path to net zero “will be paved with well-paid jobs, billions in investment and thriving green industries”.
The strategies followed the announcement last night of a £3.9bn funding package to support decarbonising the heating of buildings until 2025.
This included £800m for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and £950m for the Home Upgrade Grant scheme, which can be used by councils to carry out upgrades in low-income households.
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