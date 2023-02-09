Government to deliver ‘Awaab’s Law’ as part of damp and mould crackdown

The government will introduce new legislation to crack down on damp and mould, in memory of Awaab Ishak, which will force landlords to investigate and fix serious problems within strict time limits #UKhousing

During the inquest in November, she said that Awaab’s death should be a “defining moment” for the sector .

The move comes in the wake of the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak. Senior coroner Joanne Kearsley found that the toddler died as a direct result of prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) property.

Housing secretary Michael Gove has announced today that the government has tabled amendments to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill to introduce ‘Awaab’s Law’, which will require landlords to fix reported health hazards within specified timeframes.

Mr Gove announced the government’s commitment to ‘Awaab’s Law’ on a visit to Rochdale, where he today met with Awaab’s family and Yvonne Arrowsmith, RBH’s new chief executive.

She replaced RBH’s former boss Gareth Swarbrick, who was sacked in November, after initially resisting calls to step down after a coroner’s report.

A consultation will be launched later this year to set the timeframes within which landlords will have to act to investigate hazards and make repairs.

The new rules will form part of the tenancy agreement, so tenants can hold landlords to account by law if they fail to provide a decent home.

Mr Gove said: “The tragic death of Awaab Ishak should never have happened. He was inexcusably let down and his family repeatedly ignored. I want to pay tribute to Awaab’s family for their tireless fight for justice over the last two years.

“Today we have announced tough new laws to force social landlords to fix their homes within strict new time limits.

“Those landlords who continue to drag their feet over dangerous damp and mould will face the full force of the law.”