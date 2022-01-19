Government to explore whether to extend cladding support to buy-to-let landlords

Buy-to-let landlords who own properties that are caught up in the building safety crisis will not be guaranteed protections from remediation costs #UKhousing

Last week, concerns were raised after government releases following housing secretary Michael Gove’s speech outlining his plans to fix the building safety crisis referred to protection specifically covering those leaseholders “living in their properties”.

The statement was released after Inside Housing asked for clarity on whether landlords who rented out properties would be protected.

In a statement released to Inside Housing yesterday, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said that while those leaseholders living in their properties and those who have had to sub-let would be protected, it had yet to decide whether these would extend to buy-to-let landlords.

There was further consternation when it was revealed that the government would be prioritising these leaseholders for support and then exploring whether to extend support to other leaseholders, including landlords.

However, this was clarified by building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh over the weekend. He said that the government sympathised with the plight of leaseholders who have moved out to sub-let, and that they would not be excluded from protections. He added that this would also cover shared owners.

Nevertheless, many leaseholders who own one or more investment properties that are rented out to tenants took to social media to call for clarity on whether they would still be covered.

In a statement yesterday, a DLUHC spokesperson said: “It is not right that innocent leaseholders – including those who have moved out and now sub-let their properties – should pay to remove dangerous cladding for which they were not responsible.