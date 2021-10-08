Government to fund pilot projects aimed at ‘ending cycle’ of homelessness and hospital readmissions

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the aim is to “end the cycle of people leaving hospital to return to the streets and then being quickly readmitted to hospital”.

It is being targeted at rough sleepers recently discharged from hospital care.

Ministers hope the scheme can help reduce pressure on the NHS while finding suitable accommodation for people who need it as the government strives towards its pledge to end rough sleeping by 2024.

Homeless hospital patients are more than twice as likely to be readmitted to hospital in an emergency, the DHSC said.

A study of nearly 3,000 homeless patients discharged from hospitals after an emergency admission conducted between 2013 and 2016 found that almost 2,000 were readmitted within a year.

The funding has already been allocated to pilot schemes in 17 different areas across England, focusing on providing housing, employment, and drug cessation services.