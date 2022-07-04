Government to give councils £20m to drive out ‘unscrupulous’ exempt accommodation providers

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The government has set aside £20m for its new Supported Housing Improvement Programme, which aims to drive out “unscrupulous” landlords that provide substandard supported housing for vulnerable tenants.
The new three-year programme was announced over the weekend by rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes as part of the government’s crackdown on exempt accommodation.
Exempt accommodation is a type of housing that is often used for people who are considered to be hard to house, such as prison leavers, recovering addicts, refugees and those fleeing domestic violence.
Since a small level of support is required, this type of housing is exempt from usual Local Housing Allowance caps, meaning providers can charge very high rates of rent that are well above usual housing benefit levels.
While many organisations in the exempt sector provide essential services and high levels of support, there have been a growing number of examples where landlords have failed to provide adequate support, despite claiming the higher rent subsidy.
In some cases, providers have been able to claim as much as £250 a week in areas where the average rent is about £80.
Alongside the extra £20m for the Supported Housing Improvement Programme, the government is looking to bring in new measures aimed at weeding out the worst providers.
These include setting minimum standards for support provided to residents, giving local authorities new powers to better manage their local supported housing market, and changes to the housing benefit regulation to define care and support.
The details of how these measures will be implemented have yet to be published.
Bidding for the £20m Supported Housing Improvement Programme has now opened for all councils, with the deadline at the start of September.
The three-year programme comes after the government funded five year-long pilots looking into the issue of exempt accommodation in five local authorities: Birmingham, Bristol, Blackpool, Blackburn, and Darwen and Hull.
In March, Inside Housing obtained a leaked version of the report on the review of the pilots, which revealed that the government had found some providers “falsifying information” to secure public funds.
Mr Hughes said: “We want vulnerable residents living in supported housing to have safe, appropriate accommodation, which meets their needs and can help them move on to more independent living.
“I’m pleased to open our Supported Housing Improvement Programme for bids today. This will build on the momentum from our successful pilots, helping councils in the worst-affected areas to tackle bad quality and poor value for money in supported housing, while preserving good provision by responsible providers.”
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