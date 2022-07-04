Government to give councils £20m to drive out ‘unscrupulous’ exempt accommodation providers

The new three-year programme was announced over the weekend by rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes as part of the government’s crackdown on exempt accommodation.

Exempt accommodation is a type of housing that is often used for people who are considered to be hard to house, such as prison leavers, recovering addicts, refugees and those fleeing domestic violence.

Since a small level of support is required, this type of housing is exempt from usual Local Housing Allowance caps, meaning providers can charge very high rates of rent that are well above usual housing benefit levels.

While many organisations in the exempt sector provide essential services and high levels of support, there have been a growing number of examples where landlords have failed to provide adequate support, despite claiming the higher rent subsidy.