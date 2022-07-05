Government to give residents power to veto street name changes

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New rules blocking councils from changing the names of streets without support from business owners and residents living and working on them are set to be brought in by government.
Housing minister Stuart Andrew today unveiled new plans that would give residents and businesses the final say on street name changes.
All councils that plan to change names will now have to get backing from at least two-thirds of those on the street before a change can be made.
It comes after a consultation from the government earlier this year saw 90% of those surveyed back the plan for more power to veto name changes.
Consent to change street names has been a legal requirement in the past but many councils have ignored this.
As a result, the government wants to introduce new, clearer rules to make the approach consistent across the country. These will be subject to parliamentary approval.
The changes will be introduced as part of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which is currently making its way through parliament and is expected to be made law next year.
Mr Andrew said: “Street names are often central to an area’s identity and hold cherished memories for those that have lived in the community past and present.
“It is right that we put the decision to change a street’s name in the hands of the people who would be most directly affected – and the feedback we’ve received through our consultation shows that people strongly agree with this.
“The changes we are bringing forward will strengthen local democracy and make sure councils can’t push through changes that residents do not want.”
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